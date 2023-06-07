Naomi Novosad
POINT COMFORT — Naomi Novosad, 93, of Point Comfort passed away June 2, 2023. She was born December 17, 1929 in Smithville to Charles and Annie Hribek. Naomi worked for Smithville ISD and Calhoun County ISD for over 25 years as a school secretary. She was a member of SPJST and loved to play bridge.
She is survived by her daughter, Nancy N. Buffaloe; son, Norman Novosad Jr. (Wanda); grandchildren, Tracee B. Price (Vince), Lissa B. Traber (Daniel); and great-grandchildren, Luke and Paige Price and Taylor and Cooper Traber.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman N. Novosad Sr.; parents; and sister, Joyce Krusekopf.
Visitation was held on Sunday, June 4, 2023 from 2-4 p.m. at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home. Graveside services were Monday, June 5, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. at Oak Hill Cemetery in Smithville.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Trinity Shores Memory Care, Bethany Senior Living 4th wing nurses and CNA’s, Lynn Rhodes, Hospice of South Texas, and Briana at Home Instead for the loving care they provided for our loved one.
Words of comfort and special memories may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.

