NAOMI MIMI SILVA VICTORIA - Naomi Mimi Silva passed on July 9th, 2020. She was born on October 26th, 1956 to Mary and Matias Munoz and biological father Samuel Vasquez. She is survived by her husband Froylan Silva Sr., daughters Ruth ann Munoz, Soila Munoz, Lolly Hamilton and Yolanda Silva Medrano; son Froylan Silva Jr.; sisters Mary Ann Mendoza, Rosa Valentin, Guadalupe Benitez, Amelia Suniga and Sylvia Moraida; Brother Matias Munoz; 19 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and her beloved Pebbles. She is preceded in death by her parents and brothers Martin, Robert, Johnny and Gus Munoz. Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 12th at Our Lady Sorrows from 4pm to 7pm with a Rosary beginning at 7 pm. Services will be held on Monday, July 13th at 1pm at Our Lady Of Sorrows with burial immediately following at Resurrection Cemetery. Services under the Direction of Heaven's Gate Funeral Home 361-573-2777.
