Narcissa Alvarez Moreno
VICTORIA — Narcissa Alvarez Moreno 87 of Victoria, Texas, passed away September 4, 2020. She was born October 29, 1932 to the late Ramon and Maria Alvarez of Goliad, Texas. Narcissa is preceded in death by her husband Pedro Moreno. She is also preceded in death by her sisters; Angelina Rodriguez, Flora Ochoa, and Francis Galindo brothers; Victor Castillo, Fernando Castillo, Yubencio Castillo, Toribio Alvarez and Basilio Alvarez. Visitation will be held Sunday, September 13, 2020 from 4-8pm with a rosary being recited at 6pm., at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Victoria, Texas. A funeral mass will be held Monday, September 14, 2020 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church at 9am., with burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Julian Galindo Jr., Daniel Galindo Sr., Derrick Galindo, Basilio Alvarez, Thomas Castillo, and Ernest Castillo. Honorary Pallbearers will be Angel Galindo, Victor Castillo, and Robert Castillo.
