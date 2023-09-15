Naresh K. Paruthi
CORPUS CHRISTI — In Loving Memory of Naresh K. Paruthi 1951-2023
We celebrate the life of a loving husband, proud father, playful grandfather, giving community member, and healing physician. Dr. Naresh K. Paruthi passed away on September 8th in his sleep at the age of 72.
Naresh was born in Gurgaon, India, on February 18th, 1951, the second of five siblings. He married Uma in 1978 and moved to the US in 1979. They raised their children to value God, family, culture, and education. He loved traveling, exploring the latest electronic and computer gadgets, investing in stocks, being a cuisine connoisseur, going fishing, and playing golf. He deeply cared for his immediate and extended families and helped as much as he could to educate them and get them settled.
He excelled in his studies, attended DAV College in Chandigarh, and studied at Government Medical College and Hospital of Rohtak. He completed Family Medicine Residency at University of Texas at San Jacinto Hospital in Baytown. He had the strongest work ethic and spent many hours caring for patients in Victoria and Corpus Christi. His three children followed in his footsteps to become physicians, just like Dad!
Naresh was a devoted member of the Victoria and Corpus Christi communities, serving as a CBIA President in Corpus Christi and volunteering at Spohn South Hospital for over 12 years. He loved his family and friends and looked forward to celebrating the milestones of life.
Thank you to all the family members and dear friends for your love and support over the last several years and now.
He is survived by his wife Uma, children Shalini (Raman), Christina, Jason (Natasha), and his grandchildren Yash, Sanjay, and Avi. He is preceded in death by his parents Ram and Santosh Paruthi and sister Sushma Bagga.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 16th, 2023, 3PM at Seaside Funeral Home in Corpus Christi.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Kids Talk Sleep (www.kidstalksleep.org), a non-profit organization started by Naresh’s grandchildren, which collects and donates sleeping bags, sheets, pillows, and blankets to children in need.
