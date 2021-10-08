Natalie R. Halepeska
VICTORIA — Natalie R. Halepeska, 95, of Victoria, TX, passed away on September 30, 2021 in Cuero, TX. Natalie was born in Houston, TX to Henry and Victoria Kmiec on September 22, 1926. She went to school at St. Agnus Catholic School in Houston. She married the love of her life, Dennis L. Halepeska on June 10, 1947. She graduated from the University of Texas and retired as a case-worker for the Texas Health Department. She was involved in the Altar Society and joyfully served the community at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. She enjoyed traveling, gardening, reading and playing bridge. However, her greatest joy was spending time with her family.
Natalie is preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Victoria Kitowski Kmiec, sister Mary Ann Kmiec and husband Dennis Halepeska.
Natalie is survived by her children, Nancy and Michael Rosinski, Gary and Abradella Halepeska, Robert and Patricia Halepeska, and Mark and Susan Halepeska; her grandchildren, Aielie Halepeska Littles, Jay Halepeska, Natalie Halepeska Kolodziejcyk, Ryan Halepeska, Jonathan Halepeska, Josh Rosinski, Amy Rosinski Martinez, Jennifer Halepeska Hahn, Zachary Halepeska and Father Orrin Halepeska; her great-grandchildren, Jayden, Kellen, Karsyn, Reid, Connor, Nora, Elle, Liv, Caroline, Abigale, Evelynn, Graclyn, Blake, Lainey, Rylie, and Reagan.
Visitation will be held on Monday, October 11, 2021 at 9:00 am, the Rosary will follow at 9:30 am and the Funeral Mass will follow at 10:00 am at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. Pallbearers are Jay Halepeska, Ryan Halepeska, Jonathan Halepeska, Zachary Halepeska, Omar Littles, and Josh Rosinski.
The family of Natalie wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Dr. Peter Nguyen and Dr. Charles Rader for taking such excellent care of her over the years and to all of the wonderful staff at New Century Hospice for all of their unwavering commitment and dedication to her health and comfort.
Memorial donations or contributions can be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church and the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent. Share memories and words of comfort with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com
