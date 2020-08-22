Nathalie Schmidli
PORT LAVACA — Nathalie (Lee) Schmidli, 93, of Port Lavaca passed away on August 14, 2020 after a brief illness. She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Dr. Roy H. Schmidli and daughter Laquita. Lee is survived by one son, Roy Henry Jr., two daughters, Lisette and Giselle and two brothers. Lee and Roy met at Chiropractic College in St. Louis, MO where she became an X-ray& Lab Technician. After graduation she moved to take a job in Philadelphia while Roy came to Port Lavaca to open a Chiropractic practice. Four years later she came by train to Texas to marry Roy in 1950. Joining in 1951, they were active members of Salem Lutheran Church for many decades. They were also well known in the area as Polka Dancers and Square Dancers. Honoring Lee’s request, following cremation there will not be a memorial service. Lee’s death was not caused by the corona virus. At 93 her body was just spent. At the end, with a smile on her face, she said, “Too Much Dancing!”
Cremation Services Entrusted to Victoria Mortuary & Cremation Service, Inc. 361-578-4646.
