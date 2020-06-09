NATHAN WAYNE MUELLER YORKTOWN - Nathan Wayne Mueller, 79, of Yorktown left this earth to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday June 7, 2020 after a hard fought battle with Parkinson's disease for the last 21 years. He was born November 4, 1940 in Yorktown to the late Harry and Emma Wolters Mueller. He graduated from Yorktown High School in 1960. Nathan was baptized, confirmed and was a lifelong member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Yorktown. After school, he worked in Houston and lived with his brother Harvey for a while. Nathan then proudly served his country for two years in the United States Army and afterwards returned to Yorktown for the remainder of his life. Nathan married Barbara J. Gerhardt at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Yorktown on January 13, 1968. In Yorktown, Nathan worked for DeWitt County Precinct 3 as a heavy equipment operator. He loved his job, taking care of the roads in DeWitt County and visiting with the residents that lived in the area. Nathan was very fond of his co-workers and everyone that he worked with over the years. In addition to the county, Nathan was in the cattle business. He loved animals and enjoyed going to livestock auctions on Fridays and Saturdays and watching the sales and talking with his friends there. Nathan's other hobbies included gardening, raising fowl, reading western books, watching western and nature movies, and spending time with family. Nathan was a very loving husband and father who will be sorely missed. Nathan is survived by his loving wife of 52 years Barbara, son Lance and wife Kari, brothers Harvey (Shirley) Mueller, Larry (Carole) Mueller, and sister Iris (Paul) Tam as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Nathan is preceded in death by his parents, nephew Kyle Mueller, sister-in-law Jane Mueller, and sister-in-law Irene Mueller. Pallbearers will be Harvey Mueller II, Neal Riemenschneider, Gary Mahacek, Darren Seifert, Richard White and Mark Mueller. Honorary pallbearers will be all past and present employees of DeWitt County Precinct 3. Visitation 5-7 pm Wednesday June 10, 2020 at Massey Funeral Home. Funeral service 10 am Thursday June 11, 2020 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Yorktown. Interment to follow at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery. A reception will follow at Yorktown Community Hall A special thank you to the staff at Alzcare of Cuero and Hospice of South Texas. The workers of both took great care of Nathan in his last years. Memorials can be given to Hospice of South Texas, St. Paul Lutheran Church or donor's choice. You are invited to sign the online guest book at www.masseyfh.com Arrangements made by Massey Funeral Home Yorktown, Texas 361-564-2900.
