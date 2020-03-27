Rogers, Nathan

NATHAN K. ROGERS PORT LAVACA - Nathan K. Rogers 61, of Pt Lavaca, passed away Mon., Mar. 16, 2020. Visitation Sat., Mar. 28, 2020 from 9-11am with Service at 11am at Pilgrims Christian Church in Port Lavaca. Interment to follow at Port Lavaca Cemetery. Under the direction of Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Port Lavaca, 361-552-2300

