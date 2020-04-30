NATHAN DON WHEELER VICTORIA - After a lengthy illness, Nathan Don Wheeler, 84, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family April 25, 2020 while at home. During his illness, the devoted caregivers were meaningful to him and tremendously enhanced the quality of his life. Don was born March 30, 1936 in Hall County Texas, the son of Burnie Wheeler and Dailor Melton Wheeler. When he was 3 years old, his family moved to Littlefield, TX to farm. He attended school in Littlefield and graduated from Littlefield High School. In 1958 he was drafted into the Army and was stationed at Ft. Lee in Prince George, Virginia. In 1960 he and Helen Henry were married. After his service, he and his wife returned to Littlefield to farm. In 1986 they relocated to Victoria, Texas. Throughout his life, Don was extremely ingenious and could "fix" anything. He was a kind, loving, and devoted husband and father. Don was an avid reader and could be found every night with a book in his hand. He was a lifelong Baptist. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Helen Henry Wheeler; daughter Rana Wheeler Squires and her husband Jimmy of Victoria, TX; grandchildren, Tanner Barron and Stephen Squires, as well as several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Bradley Don Wheeler and his siblings; Edwin Wheeler, Charlene Carter, and Marilyn Shore. In honoring his wishes, he will be cremated and a memorial will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements handled by Rosewood Funeral Home in Victoria, TX. Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
