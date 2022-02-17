Nedra Perry
GOLIAD — Nedra Perry, 69, of Goliad, passed away Feb. 10, 2022. She was born on Nov. 28, 1952, to the late Odis and Eddie Mae Perry.
She is survived by her son, Elbert (LaReese) Perry of Victoria; daughter, Sheila (Addis) Perry-Roberts of Corpus Christi; six grandchildren, Jeremy, Mariah, KeShawn, Elijah, Makayla, and Faith; sisters, Lillieve Hosey, Audrey Garcia, Wanda Garza, Debra Bland, and Delores Jones; brothers, Edwin Perry, Earnest Perry, Carlton Perry, and Roland Lott.
Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Sandra Perry.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Feb. 19, at 10 a.m. at Grace Funeral Home, 214 N. Market St., Goliad, TX 77963. Interment will be at a future date.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online atwww.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes and cemeteries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Alvarez leaving Cuero to become AD/head football coach at Marshall
- Falls City's Arrisola fulfills promise to late father with college commitment
- Sisters bond over pageant competition
- Victoria Crime Stoppers is asking for your help in solving an aggravated robbery
- VISD Education Foundation receives largest donation ever
- Affordable housing is on the way to Victoria
- Blotter: Woman reported assaulted by family member
- Port Lavaca man dies in crash on SH 185
- Victoria city council approves bonds, firehouse renovations, new committee member
- Woman sentenced to prison for tampering with physical evidence following 2019 murder of Victoria man
Commented
- Guest column: A stronger natural gas supply chain, a stronger Texas (5)
- Woman, 83, injured while crossing Victoria roadway (4)
- Guest Column: Finding a way to love and laugh at each other is imperative, (4)
- Lie.... repeat the lie. (3)
- Ready to Serve: Hope High student joins Marines to pursue FBI dream (2)
- Syndicated column: Identity fascists are out to destroy the quality of culture (4)
- Vote for Democracy (7)
- Taylor Brown (1)
- Letter: Keep experience in Victoria County Commissioners Court (1)
- Letter: Information you should consider before you vote (1)
- George Santikos, Sr. (1)
- Letter: Thoughts to consider when casting your vote in the upcoming election (1)
- James Raymond Tate (1)
- Goliad County judge, commissioners review 3 solar plant projects (1)
- Nancy Jo Duncan Ulbrich (1)
- Dorothy Marie Neely (1)
- Syndicated column: A civil war going on among Republicans (1)
Online Poll
Do you like bath bombs?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.