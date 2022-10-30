Neeka Jones Rhodes
VICTORIA — Neeka Jones Rhodes entered heaven on Sunday, September 11, 2022. She was born October 28, 1931, to Will and Nora (Roberts) Jones. In 1949 she married her sweetheart, Charles Rhodes. Neeka was a realtor, a strong Christian and member of College Church of Christ, an author and loving mother.
Preceded in death by her parents, sister,Mary Sue Pierce, brother,Gilbert Jones, and husband, Charles Rhodes. Survived by daughter, Danna Rhodes Baker (Garland), son, Sam Rhodes (Lisa), grandchildren, Kim Baker Millsaps, Christa Baker, David Baker, Morgan Rhodes Goodwin, and Drew Rhodes, 9 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren.
Celebration of Life: College Church of Christ on Saturday, 11/5/2022 at 1:00pm. Full obit and pictures at Victoria Mortuary & Cremation Services.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.