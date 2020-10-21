Nelda Fay Merck
LEAGUE CITY — Nelda Fay Merck, 85, of League City passed away on October 19, 2020. She was born December 8, 1934 in Collegeport, Texas to the late Robert Lee & Ruby Virginia Jenkins Wells.
In 1953, Nelda married Dean F. Merck, also from Collegeport. Soon after their marriage, Dean was drafted into the army. His two-year tour of duty in Japan left Nelda alone to care for their new son Mark. The couple later settled in League City where they had two more sons, Russell and Galen. Dean passed away in 2001. Nelda continued to live in League City until her passing. She should be remembered as a devoted and loving mother and faithful Christian.
Nelda was preceded in death by her parents; husband: Dean F. Merck; and grandson: Matthew Merck. She is survived by her 3 sons: Mark, Russell, and Galen Merck; sister: Virginia Rhymes; and granddaughter: Danyelle Hart.
The family will receive visitors from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home with the funeral service following at 2:00 PM with Pastor Bruce Goodlock officiating. Interment will follow at Hawley Cemetery in Blessing. Pallbearers will be: Mark Merck, Russel Merck, Galen Merck, G. W. Franzen, Darrell Franzen, and Wesley Franzen.
Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home (979) 245-4613.
