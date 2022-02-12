Nelda Fern Fenner
EDNA — Nelda Fern Fenner of Edna Texas, passed away February 8th, 2022 at the age of 87 after a very lengthy illness. Fern was born in Edna to Francis and Rosalie Barron on January 16th, 1935. She spent her childhood primarily in the Angleton area where she made many lifelong friends. Fern graduated with a bachelor’s degree in education from Southwest Texas State and taught briefly in the Edna area before marrying Cecil Don “Donnie” Fenner in 1959 and becoming a homemaker shortly thereafter.
Fern travelled the world with her husband and spent a lot of time at their home in Lakeway--but Edna was always her home. She viewed raising her two sons, Scott & Charlie as her job and took it quite seriously. Fern provided whatever her sons, their friends and their schools needed as they grew up. She also spent many years helping with elderly relatives from both the Barron and Fenner families.
Much of Fern’s social life in Edna, revolved around seeing her friends at bridge club. She played bridge once a week (sometimes more) for several decades. Fern loved flowers and was always impeccably dressed. She took great pride in her flowers in both Edna and Lakeway. She also was concerned for the grounds and landscaping at her church, the First Baptist Church of Edna.
Fern was preceded in death by her parents, Francis Henry Barron and Rosalie Norcross Barron; her brother, Francis Harold Barron, her sister, Donna Sue Barron, her husband, Cecil Don Fenner, and her son Scott Steven Fenner, Sr.
Fern is survived by her son Charles Oscar Fenner (“Charlie”), her granddaughter Natalie Fenner Tsavachidou (and mother Demi), and her grandsons Scott Steven Fenner, Jr (and wife Sarah) and Jonathan Alan Fenner (and mother Nancy). She is also survived by friend and sister-in-law Gloria Barron.
The family would like to give special thanks to the people that took care of her for the last 10+ years of her life: Dolores Tristan, Vanessa Tristan, Toni Hernandez, Ninfa Hernandez, Candace Hernandez, Fay McClain, Laurie Palacios and Josie Garcia.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, February 12th at 1:00 pm at Memory Gardens in Edna. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Fern’s memory to The First Baptist Church of Edna at P.O. Box 417, Edna, TX 77957.
Arrangements are under the direction of Oaklawn Funeral Home in Edna. 361-782-2221.
