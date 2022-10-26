Nelda Jean Smith
VICTORIA — Nelda Jean Muennink Smith died on October 22, 2022 at the age of 84. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Terry Smith; her parents, Marvin & Pearl Muennink; her sister, Nona Ruth Michaelsen; her brother-in-law, Melvin H. Smith; her in-laws, Bill & Margie Smith Matthews; and aunts and uncles.
She was born October 3, 1938 in Freer, Texas. She was raised on a farm in Yancey, Texas and graduated from Hondo High School in 1956. She attended Southwest Texas State Teachers College (SWTSTC) in San Marcos, Southwest Texas Junior College in Uvalde, Wharton County Junior College, Victoria College and graduated from University of Houston in Victoria in 1981 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education.
She taught PreK in El Campo at United Methodist Church Child Care, 4th grade in El Campo, 1st grade at Victoria Christian School, 4th grade at Inez Elementary and 1st grade at Laredo United Day School. She also taught extended maternity leaves at Inez Elementary and DeLeon Elementary in Victoria.
She loved teaching and loved children. She retired in 1994 when Terry retired from AEP. They traveled in a RV with CP&L friends and Victoria Woodcarvers. They both enjoyed being with family and meeting new friends during their retirement years.
Nelda was devoted to her husband, family and her church. She met Terry at Southwest Texas Teachers College in 1956. They were married June 1, 1957. Terry worked for CP&L/AEP for 33 years. They lived in Uvalde (twice), Jourdanton, Devine, El Campo, Laredo and Victoria (twice) with his job - making precious friends in each location.
Nelda loved her church and being involved wherever they lived, teaching Sunday School, singing in the choirs, participating in Northside Baptist’s Christmas Pageant, being Director of Laredo Bible School and participated in many Bible Studies at Northside Baptist. She also served on many committees, Barnabas, Bereavement, counting money and started the widow’s ministry after the passing of Terry. Additionally, Nelda and Terry served many years together as volunteers on the Pastoral Care Committee at Citizens Medical Center.
Left to celebrate her full and blessed life are her daughter, Brenda (Kelly) Bode of El Campo; son, Bryan (Peggy) of Cuero; son, Barry (Phyllis); daughter, Beverly (Tab) Werner of Spring. As well as 11 grandchildren: Kaci (Bobby) Barth, Kolton (Hannah), Klayton (Ashley), Shannon (Jesse) Unsicker, Katie Bode, Andrew (Nicki), Adam (Chelsea), Aaron (Brittney), Alex Smith, Trevor Werner, Tara Werner. Plus her sweet great grandchildren: Leah, Lane and Levi Barth, Tucker and Tanner Smith, Allie Smith, Kaylar Smith, Bode Unsicker; and her sister, Neva (Myron) Saathoff of Hondo. She is also survived by her beloved Yorkie, Gracie, who comforted her for 12 years after the loss of Terry.
Visitation will be held Thursday, October 27, 2022 from 5-7PM at Rosewood Funeral Chapel. A celebration of life service will be held Friday, October 28, 2022 at 10AM at Northside Baptist Church.
Memorial donations can be made in her honor to South Texas Children’s Home, P.O. Box 1210, Beeville, Texas 78104-1210 or Northside Baptist School, 4100 N Laurent Street, Victoria, TX 77901.
