Nelda Keenan
VICTORIA — Nelda Keenan entered into rest on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at the age of 82. She was born June 13, 1940 in El Campo, TX to the late John and Ida Miller Noska. Nelda was a long-time resident of Victoria for over 34 years after coming from Van Vleck.
Nelda is survived by her son Mike Farmer, her daughters Ida Tegeler and Vicky Spitzer, her 6 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and 1 great, great grandchild.
In addition to her parents, Nelda is preceded in death by her brothers Adolph Noska, Paul Noska, Pete Noska, and Leo Noska, and her sister Lillie Baker.
A visitation will be held on Friday, March 3, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with a memorial service beginning at 6:00 p.m. with Pastor Rosemary Doucette, officiating at Grace Memorial Chapel, 8819 U.S. Hwy 87N, Victoria, TX. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net.
