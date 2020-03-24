NELDA LEE WINSLETTE YORKTOWN - Nelda Winslette, 86, of Yorktown, passed away Friday March 20, 2020. She was born March 18, 1934 in Yorktown, Texas to the late Bernard and Emma Strakos Merks. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church. She is survived by her daughters Linda Metting of Yorktown, TX, Arleen Weise of Bloomington, TX, Judy Henze of Yorktown, TX and Tammy McLaughlin of Anderson, Indiana. She is also survived by her brother Harlan Merks Sr. 11 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Charles "Chuck" Winslette, grandson Adam Weise, great grandson David Charles Weaver and great granddaughter Emily Taylor Weaver. Due to the current situation a private family graveside service will be held at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. You are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.masseyfh.com Memorials can be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Pet Adoption of Cuero or donor's choice. Arrangements by Massey Funeral Home, Yorktown, Texas 361-564-2900
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Guest column: Congressman explains vote on coronavirus bill (9)
- Victoria officials advise business-as-usual practices for most Victoria residents (6)
- Multi-billion dollar virus support bill passed; Cloud votes no (5)
- Thank you, President Trump! (4)
- Area restaurants look for creative solutions to keep cash flow during closures (4)
- Michael Cloud says he's 'open to' sending checks to taxpayers (w/video) (3)
- First case of COVID-19 confirmed in DeWitt County (3)
- Victoria programs canceled as Trump discourages groups of more than 10 people (w/video) (3)
- Abbott's disaster declaration meaningless (2)
- Syndicated Column: The other virus to fear (2)
Upcoming Events
-
Mar 24
-
Mar 24
-
Mar 24
Online Poll
Are you avoiding crowds of 10 or more?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.