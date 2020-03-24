Winslette, Nelda
NELDA LEE WINSLETTE YORKTOWN - Nelda Winslette, 86, of Yorktown, passed away Friday March 20, 2020. She was born March 18, 1934 in Yorktown, Texas to the late Bernard and Emma Strakos Merks. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church. She is survived by her daughters Linda Metting of Yorktown, TX, Arleen Weise of Bloomington, TX, Judy Henze of Yorktown, TX and Tammy McLaughlin of Anderson, Indiana. She is also survived by her brother Harlan Merks Sr. 11 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Charles "Chuck" Winslette, grandson Adam Weise, great grandson David Charles Weaver and great granddaughter Emily Taylor Weaver. Due to the current situation a private family graveside service will be held at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. You are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.masseyfh.com Memorials can be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Pet Adoption of Cuero or donor's choice. Arrangements by Massey Funeral Home, Yorktown, Texas 361-564-2900

