NELL A. LEWIS VICTORIA - Nell Rose Adair Lewis died on June 21, 2020 at the age of 93. Nell was born in Kingsville, Texas on May 16, 1927, the only child of Luther Lee Adair and Roxie Olivia Griffin Adair. She was the granddaughter of Edward Lee Adair and Margaret Frances Cleveland Adair of Bishop, Texas and Thomas Griffin and Olivia Sumpter Morrison Griffin, originally from Ardmore, Oklahoma. Nell attended schools in Robstown, San Diego, and Sinton, Texas, graduating from Sinton High School in 1944. She attended Baylor University as well as the School of Architecture at Auburn University in Auburn, Alabama. After leaving school, she worked in Dallas, later returning to Sinton to work for Plymouth Oil Company. In Sinton she met the love of her life, Marion McLean "Mack" Lewis, and they married in 1951. Nell and Mack lived in Goliad for the first 14 years of their marriage, before moving to Victoria in 1965 where Mack was a partner in the law firm of Guittard and Henderson. He later served as District Court Judge of both the 135th and 267th Judicial Districts. They were married for over 50 years and raised two children before his passing in 2002. Nell was a member of Goliad Presbyterian Church. She spent her latter years happily searching for and finding the ancestors for both her and Mack's families, and was very proud to have documented the arrival of her ancestors to the shores of America in 1660. She is survived by her son, Thomas Adair "Tom" Lewis and daughter-in-law, Ann Edwards, of Carmichael, California; her daughter, Roxanne Lewis Miller and son-in-law, Tracy Miller, of Inez, Texas; and three grandchildren: John Armstrong "Jack" Lewis, of Atlanta, Georgia; Catherine Adair "Katy" Lewis of Los Angeles, California; and Hunter Thomas Miller, of New Braunfels, Texas. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 9-10 AM at Rosewood Funeral Chapel. Services will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Rosewood Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Bette Burris, pastor and long-time friend, officiating. In the interest of health, masks will be required and social distancing observed. Seating will be limited, so please do not feel obligated to attend as we all work to remain healthy. In lieu of flowers, Nell requested that memorials be sent to Golden Crescent Court Appointed Special Advocates (C.A.S.A.), P. O. Box 1627, Victoria, Texas, 77902, a group that Mack worked closely with to organize. They were both were so proud of the work they do for children. The family wishes to thank Dr. Kishun Chand, M.D. and his staff for their loving care of Nell in her last years and the staff, nurses and chaplains at Crown Hospice, and the caring staff at Vitality Court.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- 'We want a symbol of unity': Residents to request Confederate monument's removal (12)
- Guest column: We say a lot by what we honor (7)
- Victoria County commissioners ax forensic audit (7)
- After Black Lives Matter protest, what's next for Victoria? (6)
- Letter: Removing statue serves as weapon in culture war (6)
- Letter: Protect our history from those wishing to destroy it (6)
- Guest column: Look through another's eyes for better understanding (6)
- Letter: Radical leftists are hijacking a man's unjust death (6)
- Victoria County considers axing forensic audit (7)
- Letter: Regarding the monument, save, don't cave (5)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.