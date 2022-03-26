Nell Walker Lanfear
PORT LAVACA — Nell Walker Lanfear of Port Lavaca, passed away on March 13, 2022, in Port Lavaca, TX. She was born in LaWard, TX in 1932 to Lolita Myers and Covey Kelly Walker. She moved to Newgulf, TX in 1938 and graduated from Boling High School in 1949. She was a member of the Newgulf Baptist Church. She attended Southwest Texas State University majoring in business, graduating in1952 with a Bachelor of Business Administration Degree. She started her career working as an accountant for TSC Motor Freight Line. She later moved to Newgulf, TX and went to work for Texas Gulf Sulfur Co. where she met and married her former husband, Bobby Lanfear. They moved to Port Lavaca, TX in 1960 where she started teaching for CCISD . She retired from teaching in 1994 and later worked for Calhoun Co. Sheriff’s Dept. for 16 years.
She was a loyal Sandies and Sandcrabs fan forever attending many home and away games for decades, loved riding her tricycle, and playing bridge with friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Lolita and Covey Walker.
She is survived by a son Larry Walker Lanfear (Beverly), daughter Lani Lanfear, grandchildren Madeleine Montgomery, Julia Montgomery, Covey Lanfear (Magen) and Paul Lanfear (Cady), great grandchildren Wyatt, Brenley, Brayden, Walker, and Weston Lanfear.
Graveside services will be on Monday, March 28 at 11:00 AM at the Port Lavaca Cemetery.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
