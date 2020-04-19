NELL HENRY WILLIAMS VICTORIA - Nell Henry Williams, 88, died Thursday, April 9, 2020 in Victoria, TX. Mrs. Williams was born July 24, 1931, in Rule, TX, the daughter of William and Lela Gertrude Henry. She attended West Texas University where she met and married Delmo Williams on August 4, 1950, in Rule. She was a long-time member of First United Methodist Church in Hereford and in Victoria. After her retirement from the Texas Department of Human Services Day Care Licensing Division, she spent her time doing volunteer work with her church, local hospitals and her beloved bridge clubs. She loved her Lord, her family, books, and coffee. She instilled a love of reading and/or coffee in her children and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Delmo, parents, son-in-law and siblings. Survivors include a daughter, Charlotte Land of Madison Heights, Va.; a son, Randy Williams and wife Bridget of Victoria; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and family. The family suggests memorials to First United Methodist Church, 501 N. Main St., Hereford, TX 79045, First United Methodist Church, 407 N Bridge St, Victoria, TX 77901 or The American Heart Association. Due to recent restrictions on travel, services will be scheduled in Hereford, TX, at a later date.
