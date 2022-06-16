Nellie Francis Lawrence Jacobusse
VICTORIA — Nellie Francis Lawrence Jacobusse, age 86, passed away Monday June 13, 2022 at her home in Victoria.
She was born December 4, 1935 in Holland, Michigan to the late George and Frances Purdy Lawrence.
She is survived by her daughter, Joella Coone of Victoria; sons, Michael Jacobusse (Linda) of Calallen, Quinn Jacobusse (Tina) and Keith Jacobusse, both of Victoria; brothers, David, Charles “Chuck”, Ken, Larry, Steve and Joe; sisters, Ruth, Minnie, Claudia, Peggy and Doris; 12 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Peter Jacobusse; son, Terry Lee Jacobusse; along with several brothers and sisters.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 18, 2022 from 1-2:30pm at Colonial Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 2:30pm with Pastor Benny Ray Garcia officiating. Private burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are Quinn Jacobusse, Keith Jacobusse, Todd Coone, Daniel Wenske, Cody Jacobusse, Chad Jacobusse and Blake Jacobusse.
Memorial donations in Nellie’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com.
