NELLIVEE FIKAC MOULTON - Nellivee Diane Fikac, 78, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020 with her beloved family at her side. She was born September 5, 1941 in Roscoe, Texas, the only child born to Edgar and Frances (Mikes) Pilsner. She worked with her husband Ernest at Fikac Distributing Co. and continued the business after his death in 2000. Nell was a true caretaker; always putting others before herself and making sure that all of her grandchildren felt loved and special. Her kind and gentle nature, delicious home cooked and personalized meals, Jamboree Championship pies and love for her family will be missed. She was a one in a million. Survivors are her sons, Darren Fikac and wife Bernadette of Moulton and Duane Fikac and wife Natalie of Katy; 11 grandchildren, Rachel, Emily, Irena, James, Cecelia, Jessica, Isabella, Raphael, Erik, Dustin and Trey (Vit) Fikac. Preceded in death by her parents, husband Ernest Fikac; infant son, Michael Fikac; grandparents, John and Emma (Brod) Pilsner and Jakub and Theresie (Panus) Mikes. Visitation 4 to 6 p.m., Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home with Rosary recited at 6 p.m. Funeral Mass 10 a.m., Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church Social Center in Moulton with Rev. Gabriel Mason officiating. Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Pallbearers will be her grandchildren. Memorials may be given to St. Joseph Social Center. Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
