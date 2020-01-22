NELVA LEE WAGNER VICTORIA - Nelva Lee Krueger Wagner died on Sunday, January 19, 2020. She was born in Victoria, TX on May 16, 1943 to Leroy and Valerie Krueger. Both her parents, Leroy and Valerie preceded her in death. She is survived by her brother, Royce Krueger and sister-in-law, Terry Krueger; two nephews, Christian Krueger (Megan) and their children, Brady and Brooks and Cory Krueger (Whitney) and their child, Annie. She is also survived by four cousins, Dr. Sandra Strickland, Wanda Marbach, Louis Willeke and Creighton Willeke. Nelva graduated from the University of Texas at Austin on May 29, 1965 with a Bachelor of Arts degree. Before her retirement, she was employed for many years with Harris County Juvenile Protective Services. Nelva was a very loving, kind and generous person always giving donations to many worthwhile charities throughout her adult life. A special thanks to her loyal lifelong friend Dorothy Rather, and her first cousin, Louis Willeke. Louis accompanied her on many trips and gave her numerous gifts. Also, a special thanks to her devoted caregiver, Mary Farias and all the employees at Vitality Court. Lastly, much gratitude to Terry Krueger who shared her time and energy caring for Nelva as well. Funeral services will be held at 10 am Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Rosewood Funeral Chapel located at 3304. E. Mockingbird Ln., Victoria, TX. Visitation will be prior to the funeral service from 9-10 am. Burial will immediately follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Christian Krueger, Cory Krueger, Royce Krueger, Jim Rather, Louis Willeke and Creighton Willeke. Any donations in her behalf may be made to any Alzheimer's organization as well as the building fund at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church. Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Cloud requests debt servicing costs estimates (8)
- Refugio school board votes to nix 'Dixie' as school fight song (6)
- Guest column: The world needs a decisive president (6)
- Letter: Choose life for the unborn (5)
- Victoria's City Council to hear update on safety project near H-E-B (3)
- District in Disarray: Investigations' findings stagger Bloomington schools (3)
- Letter: Christian principles are foundation of our nation, culture (4)
- Victoria County constable candidate failed to report former police chief's crimes (3)
- Syndicated column: The type of new racism (5)
- March for Life to attract hundreds of anti-abortion advocates (3)
Upcoming Events
-
Jan 22
-
Jan 22
-
Jan 22
Online Poll
What is your favorite streaming service?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.