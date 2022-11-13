Nephtali V. Castoreno
GOLIAD — Nephtali V. “Tali” Castoreno went to be with the Lord at the age of 94. she was born February 23, 1928 in Goliad, Texas to the late Emilio and Eulalia Vargas.
Visitation will be held Monday, November 14, 2022 from 5:00 - 8:00 pm with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm at Grace Funeral Home, 214 N. Market St., Goliad. Funeral Mass will be Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 10:00 am at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 237 N. Commercial, Goliad. Interment will follow at La Bahia Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Davey Castoreno, Peter Elizondo, Anthony Segura, Brandon Segura, David Peter Koehler, Philip Elizondo, Ramiro Rubio, Lupe Carbajal and Emilio Vargas, III.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Dave Castoreno; brothers Ramiro Vargas, Judge Emilio Vargas; sisters Abigail Carbajal, Neurania Rubio and Lily Ybarbo; son-in-law Pete R. Elizondo.
She is survived by her children Rosalinda Elizondo, Marvella Segura, Oliver (Norma) Castoreno and Benjamin (Maribel) Castoreno; grandchildren Audrey Koehler, Peter Elizondo, Philip Elizondo, Ashley Segura, Anthony Segura, Brandon Segura and Davey Castoreno and 14 great grandchildren.
“Tali” was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother. She was a faithful prayer warrior and loved being a life time member of Our Lady of Loreto. She was a lifetime member of the Zaragoza Society, the Catholic Daughters and the Legion of Mary.
She loved time with her family and enjoyed reading, and cooking. She enjoyed telling stories from her childhood. She had a great sense of humor and loved her morning coffee.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- West dedicates thrilling bi-district win to fallen teammate
- Victoria man arrested in police chase
- Week 2 Area Football Playoff Pairings
- Senior killed in crash remembered at Victoria West pep rally
- A life well lived: Victoria West senior's death evokes outpouring of love
- Yoakum’s historic season ends to Columbus in regional finals
- Victoria West senior, football player killed in single-vehicle crash
- Edna resident killed in Friday morning train accident
- Cuero holds off Salado for bi-district win in overtime
- A city named for Her: Victoria's Marian Churches acknowledge original name of townsite
Commented
Online Poll
Do you grow your own herbs?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.