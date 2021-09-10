Nettie Mae Steen

Nettie was a strong willed woman and she lived a simple life. She took great pride in her strength and faith to get her through life.
Survivors are niece, Johnnie Lee Spruell of Fort Worth and extended family.
Preceded in death by her parents; sister, Hallie Clark; brothers, Ellus, Tommy, Ralston and Willie B. Steen.
Viewing for public, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday, September 10, 2021 at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home.
Funeral Service 2 p.m., Saturday, September 11,2021 at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home with Pastor Elvis Whaley officiating. Burial at 4 p.m. at Brasco Cemetery in Gonzales County.
Arrangements entrusted to Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
