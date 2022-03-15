Neydine Josepine Stange
VICTORIA — Neydine Josephine Stange, 93 passed away on March 12, 2022 in Victoria. She was born September 25, 1928 in Goliad, TX to Noel C. and Frieda Berger Dietzel. Mrs. Stange was a homemaker and a rancher.
She is survived by her son, Curtis Dean Stange and wife, Denise of Goliad; daughter-in-law, Scindy Stange of Goliad; seven grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Neydine was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Stange in 1991 and her son, William Noel Stange in 2019.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 from 11AM- 1 PM at Martin Luther Lutheran Church, 2535 Coletoville Rd with the funeral service to begin at 1 PM with Pastor Kara Hairell-Speed officiating. Interment will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jason Eliot, Curtis Dean Stange II, Brittin Stange, Cullen Stange, William Noel Stange, Jr. and Nick Stange. Honorary pallbearer will be Skandy Schmidt.
Memories or condolences may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- O'Rourke talks common ground at Victoria town hall (7)
- Letter: Observations and opinions on current topics (6)
- Armando Salazar, Sr. (1)
- L. Rae Cohen (1)
- Blotter: Money, wallet stolen from senior citizen (1)
- Bible verse - Romans Rom.12:9-12; quote by Joyce Meyer (1)
- Mission Valley centenarian recalls growing up on hilltop (2)
- Texas children need Biden to work with GOP to extend child tax credit (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.