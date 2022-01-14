Nicholas Ryan Moore
VICTORIA — After a complicated eight-month pregnancy, Nicholas was born on September 29, 1991 making his birth the only time he was early to anything. We waited all day, only for him to show up at 5:01pm, affectionately making him our “quitting time baby”.
He was a beloved son to Jeff and Kathy, a baby brother to Stephen, and one of Tayler’s protective big brothers.
As parents, you want to hear that your child is kind hearted, respectful, funny, polite, and helpful. These are the things we saw and were told about Nick. There are some, who would say that was not Nick, but it was, and that’s how we choose to remember him, just as our always funny, good time, and respectful son.
Nick had a few hobbies, and one of them was racing anything that had wheels on it. His bike, the neighbors’ bike, his sister’s bike, his brother’s bike, and any car he could get his hands on, including Matchbox and Hot Wheels. He took after his father and became a passionate racecar driver. It was their favorite father-son activity. You could find them most any Saturday night at a local track. He had what some called a “natural talent” and love for the sport. About the only time Nick would listen to Jeff was once he was strapped in, helmet on, and ready to go. He even managed to become the track favorite driver a few times at Texana Raceway in Edna, TX.
Nicholas was called to be with the Lord on January 8, 2022. He is survived by his parents Jeff & Kathy Moore, brother Stephen Stockbauer, sister Tayler Moore, his biological daughter Payton Moore and Grandmother Evelyn Moore of Victoria. Preceded in death by his Grandfather David Moore of Victoria, Grandmother Marchetta White, Uncles David Mammen & Daniel Larkin, Aunt Marcie Woolford all of Beeville.
We have always loved you and will continue to love you, we will miss you even more. We know you are healed and happy.
Until we see you again.
Love, Mom, Dad and Family
A Celebration of Life will be held on January 15, 2022 from 2-4 pm. at Grace Funeral Home Recreational Hall on Houston Highway in Victoria, TX.
Thoughts and fond memories may be shared at www.gracefuneralhome.net
Arrangements and services are under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
