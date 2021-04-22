Nick Valle
VICTORIA — Nicholas Rene Valle went to be with the Lord April 15, 2021 at the age of 28. He was born October 30, 1992 to his loving mother Yvette Andrade Spiegel in Victoria, Texas.
Visitation will be held Friday, April 23rd from 1:00 - 2:00 pm with a rosary to be recited at 2:00 pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria. Funeral Service will follow at 3:00 pm. Reception details to be announced at the service.
He was preceded in death by grandfather, Mauricio Rene Andrade and uncle Mark Andrade.
Nick is survived by his loving wife, Tameka Grayson; children, King Jay Valle and Khyra Lashay Valle; parents Jerry Wayne Spiegel II and Yvette Spiegel; brothers, Jesse Valle, Jr. and wife, Kathleen, Brian Ybarra and wife, Brittany and Jerry Spiegel, III and fiance, Amanda; sisters Erica Valle and fiance, Micheal Magallan and Valerie Spiegel and fiance, Trey; grandmother Flora Andrade; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
He loved his job as an assistant manager for O’Reilly’s Auto Parts, and worked part time at Wal-Mart. When he was not at work Nick spent time gaming and watching his favorite team Philadelphia Eagles and was dressed in his game gear. Another favorite thing he loved to do was to BBQ, cook and loved listening to music. But his most important love was his wife and his children, spending time with his family was a must and he enjoyed every minute of it.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Syndicated Column: Dollar votes: Measures to restrict voter access costs state billions over time (14)
- A tawdry attack on voting rights, Senate Bill 7 should be rejected by the House (10)
- Letter: The MAGA crowd could never appreciate a decent, competent, honest president like Biden (10)
- After widespread opposition in Whitsett, Zinc Resources proposes hazardous waste facility in Victoria (8)
- Ballot blockers: Legislature tried to impede voters’ access to ballot box (6)
- Victoria school board District 2 candidates discuss platforms (5)
- Letter: Victoria needs a mayor that will carry on the great legacy of Rawley McCoy (4)
- Shrine to Virgin Mary near Hallettsville vandalized (4)
- Police say pickup ran stop sign, rolled 3 times in crash; 5 taken to hospital (3)
- With bond on ballot and 3 seats up for grabs, it's time to vote (2)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.