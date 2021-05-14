Nicolas “Nick”
Davila, Sr.
GOLIAD — Nicolas “Nick” Davila Sr. was taken to his eternal home with Jesus on May 4, 2021 at the age of 64. He was born in Goliad, TX on December 31, 1956 to Pablo Davila and Lucia Cabrera Ether. He joined the Marines, serving 4 years. Nick had a “green” thumb an enjoyed tending to plants and yards. He had a soft spot in his heart for dogs and sort of became a dog whisperer.
His memory will be cherished and kept alive by his loving children, Nicolas, Izabel, Pablo; eight grandchildren, Aryanna, Angel, Mireya, Jaedyn, Uriah, Lillian, Catalina, and Camilla; brothers, Lupe Davila and Jesse Davila; sisters, Loretta Davila and Virginia Regalado.
He is preceeded in death by his parents, Pablo Davila and Lucia Cabrera Ether; brothers, Pablo Davila and Francisco Davila.
A rosary will be recited at 10:00 AM, Tuesday, May 18, 2021 with a Funeral Mass to follow at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Goliad, with Father Ty Bazar officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Cristo Rey Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Nicolas Davila Jr., Pablo Davila, Dionicio “Isaac” Perez, Daryl Cabrera, Brian Vega, and Carlos Ortiz Jr. Honorary Pallbearer is Uriah Francisco Taylor.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.

