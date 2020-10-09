Nicole Chapman
ZACHARY, LA — Nicole Janak Chapman 44, of Zachary, Louisiana passed away on September 30, 2020. She was born in Victoria, Texas on March 23, 1976 to Albert and Margaret (Dornak) Janak. Nicole graduated from Victoria High School in 1994, earned a Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics from UT-Austin and followed with a Masters in Landscape Architecture from LSU. She was a licensed landscape architect and for the last 10 years worked as an environmental scientist at Tetra Tech in Baton Rouge.
Nicole was an avid fan of live music, gardening & travel, highlighted by a year living and working in China. Nicole loved shopping at Target, movies that made her cry, the beach, snowboarding, following the weather channel (Jim Cantore) but deeply hated wearing a bra. Above all, Nicole loved being a mom to Kate and Aunt Coley to all her nieces and nephews.
Nicole is survived by her husband Kent and daughter Kate Chapman (8), her parents Albert & Margaret (Dornak) Janak, brother Eric Janak, sisters and spouses Amanda & Arthur Gibson and Emily & Andrew Phillips, nieces and nephews Seth Gibson (19), Joslin Gibson (14), Annabel Phillips (8), Griffin Gibson (8), Reece Janak (7), Jackson Chapman (4), Malcolm Phillips (3) and Thomas Chapman (2), in-laws Brian & Pamela Chapman, sister in-law Janet Chapman, and brother-in-law and spouse Luke & Brooke Chapman, biological son Alexander Schwartz (22), son of Nadine Lewis & Michael Schwartz of Michigan among countless aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family.
Nicole is proceeded in death by maternal grandparents Rudolph and Emily Dornak and paternal grandparents Richard and Irene Janak.
As a fighter and many years survivor of cancer, Nicole has held St. Jude’s and their quest to end childhood cancer very dear to her heart. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you please donate to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital (stjude.com)
Funeral services were held on Tuesday October 6, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Zachary, Louisiana.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- U.S. Rep. Michael Cloud defends decision to not vote on resolution condemning QAnon (18)
- Letter: Statue has served its purpose, time for the soldier to retire (14)
- Letter: In-person voting can be done safely by following recommended safety guide lines (9)
- VISD gets almost million in grant money for campus improvement, more to follow (6)
- Victoria City Council approves plans for city’s first downtown master plan (6)
- City Corner: Victoria Broadband Commission seeks ways to keep people connected (4)
- Political cartoon for Oct. 2 (4)
- Syndicated Column: Analysis: Greg Abbott’s latest retreat comes at the expense of Texas voters (3)
- Term limits for Supreme Court justices would not depoliticize highest court (3)
- Syndicated column: Supreme Court justices are referees of the Constitution (3)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.