Nina Fary Morkovsky
ROCKPORT — Nina Faye Morkovsky, was born in Rosser, Texas on the 21st of June 1936. After a heart attack on May 12th and several surgeries, she died in Corpus Christi, Texas on June 24th 2021.
Throughout her life Nina loved everything and everyone, and no one could resist loving her in return. She particularly enjoyed sunrises, sunsets, and beautiful days. In her youth, she jogged at dawn, and in retirement walked at least three times a week, usually hand in hand with Henry, her husband of almost 65 years. Nina was always game new adventures. She swam, scuba diver, snow skied, fished, and motorcycled with her husband and sons.
She went to college in her forties and became a registered nurse, then worked in surgery at the Nix hospital in San Antonio, Texas for eleven years. She owned her own business for 10 years selling tools and attachments for home embroidery machines and crafted many embroidered articles, especially blankets for babies. After retiring to Rockport, she worked as a volunteer with the Catholic team at The Castaways Thrift Store to earn financial support for the Sacred Heart parish school. Nina is survived by her husband Henry, sons Mark & Steven, sister Betty Eckhart, and half-sisters Shirley Taylor and Catherine Moseley, granddaughters Laura Morkovsky, Caitlin Pace, and Shelby Sullins, and two great-grandchildren.
Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 10th, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Rockport. A reception will be to follow after the Mass.
Arrangements entrusted to:
Charlie Marshall Funeral Home & Crematory
814 E. Main St.
Rockport, Texas 78336
