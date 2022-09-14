Nina Sue Lindsey
VICTORIA — Nina “Sue” Lindsey, 92, of Victoria, passed away on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 in San Antonio. She was born in Houston, Texas to the late Enlow Melton and Lucille Sweeney Wade on October 10, 1929.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 15, 2022, from 6-8 PM at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy. in Victoria, Texas. Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 16, 2022, at 3PM at Grace Funeral Home in Victoria, with Larry and Donna Chilcote officiating.
In addition to her parents, Enlow Melton and Lucille Sweeney Wade, Sue is preceded in death by husband; Gary C. Lindsey, brother; Jackie Wade, nephew; Robert Enlow Wade, Jr., and stepson; Holt Lindsey.
Sue is survived by brother; Robert Enlow Wade, nieces; Betty Marie Wade, Shirley Jean Wade Jung, Deborah Kim Billingslea and her husband Mark, and Dana Karol Levy and her husband Marc, nephews; James Edward Wade, and Stephen Wade, stepdaughter; Darla Lindsey Marthiljohni, as well as numerous extended family and friends, all of whom will cherish her memory.
Throughout her life, she was employed as an Elementary School Teacher and as a Sales Associate at Leon’s. She was a very active in the Pearl Harbor Survivor’s Group.
Thoughts and fond memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the direction of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
