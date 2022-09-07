Nina Sue Lindsey
VICTORIA — Nina “Sue” Wade, 92, of Victoria, passed away on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 in San Antonio. She was born in San Augustine, Texas to the late Enlow Melton and Lucille Sweeney Wade on October 10, 1929. Throughout her life, she was employed as an Elementary School Teacher and as a Sales Associate at Leon’s. She was a very active in anything that had to do with Pearl Harbor.
In addition to her parents, Enlow Melton and Lucille Sweeney Wade, Sue is preceded in death by husband; Gary C. Lindsey, brother; Jackie Wade, nephew; Robert Enlow Wade, Jr., and stepson; Holt Lindsey.
Sue is survived by brother; Robert Enlow Wade, nieces; Betty Marie Wade, Shirley Jean Wade Jung, Debbie Billingslea and her husband Mark, and Dana Levy and her husband Marc, nephews; James Edward Wade, and Stephen Wade, stepdaughter; Darla Lindsey, as well as numerous extended family and friends, all of whom will cherish her memory.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 from 6-8 pm at Rosewood Funeral Chapel. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at 10 am Rosewood Funeral Chapel, immediately followed by interment at Memory Garden’s Cemetery.
Words of comfort, fond memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- 10 drivers arrested on DWI charges over Labor Day weekend
- Fab Five: Dunkin' donuts to open this month with new development on the horizon
- Calhoun cracks Top 5 in latest volleyball rankings
- Jason Herring approaches 200th victory at Refugio
- Yoakum sets eyes on district after win over Gonzales
- Victoria West sweeps Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial
- Victoria County agrees to accept free vaccinations at animal control
- Cuero, Refugio move up in Week 3 rankings
- Victoria woman arrested on DWI charge
- Essential workers: Labor Day a day on for restaurant, zoo workers
Commented
- Letter: Banning semi-automatic rifles worked in 1994 (5)
- Letter: Abortion issue is a matter of religion (2)
- Victoria council to vote on lowering tax rate by 3 cents (2)
- Gallery: Victoria East vs. New Braunfels Canyon football (2)
- William Lee Upham (1)
- Two men arrested separately on assault cases, both with previous convictions (1)
- Bloomington gets season off to successful start (1)
- Right-wing coalition that targeted VISD hiring has eyes on board elections (1)
- Are burger wars in Texas heating up? The answer is easier than ordering at In-N-Out (1)
- Jim Graff: God has an amazingly fruitful and fulfilling life for us (1)
- 'The Grid' podcast: Writers always try to establish a 'voice,' now you can hear them too (1)
- Thomas Reagan Jordan (1)
- Independent audit of appraisal district just makes sense to ease taxpayers' concerns (1)
- Nature Notes: Where to see wood storks (1)
- Football is back! Friday night lights return (1)
Online Poll
Do you know someone who has gotten a DWI?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.