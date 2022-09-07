Nina Sue Lindsey
VICTORIA — Nina “Sue” Wade, 92, of Victoria, passed away on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 in San Antonio. She was born in San Augustine, Texas to the late Enlow Melton and Lucille Sweeney Wade on October 10, 1929. Throughout her life, she was employed as an Elementary School Teacher and as a Sales Associate at Leon’s. She was a very active in anything that had to do with Pearl Harbor.
In addition to her parents, Enlow Melton and Lucille Sweeney Wade, Sue is preceded in death by husband; Gary C. Lindsey, brother; Jackie Wade, nephew; Robert Enlow Wade, Jr., and stepson; Holt Lindsey.
Sue is survived by brother; Robert Enlow Wade, nieces; Betty Marie Wade, Shirley Jean Wade Jung, Debbie Billingslea and her husband Mark, and Dana Levy and her husband Marc, nephews; James Edward Wade, and Stephen Wade, stepdaughter; Darla Lindsey, as well as numerous extended family and friends, all of whom will cherish her memory.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 from 6-8 pm at Rosewood Funeral Chapel. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at 10 am Rosewood Funeral Chapel, immediately followed by interment at Memory Garden’s Cemetery.
Words of comfort, fond memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.

