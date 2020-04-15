NINFA M. CORTES VICTORIA - Ninfa Mejia Cortes, 82, of Nixon, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020. She was born September 27, 1937, in Robstown to the late Celso and Grace Pena Mejia. Ninfa was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Eusebio M. Cortes; sister, Frances Garcia; brother, Adam Mejia. She is survived by her children, Rachel Cardenas (John), Ella Pena (Rudy), Richard Cortes Sr (Mary), Roel Cortes (Nora); grandchildren, Jessica, Robert Jr, Richard Jr, Beto, Nori, Angela, Roel Jr, Jackee, Kelly Joe, and Alissa; great-grandchildren, Jaeceon, Jaeden, Desmen, Darian, Daedree, Daevree, Warren, Zachary, Courtney, Abi, Oliver, Stellaria, Alara, Brianna, Gabby, Jasmine, Jamarcus, Freddy, Laila, Kayla, Kaleb, Meah and Kristian; great-great-grandchildren, Za'Vain and Za'Kari; brother, Rosendo Mejia; sister, Ruby Selman. There will be a private graveside service at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. You are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.finchfuneralchapels.com
