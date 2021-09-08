ninfa gonzales
WOODSBORO — Ninfa Gonzales Hernandez, of Victoria, Texas went to be with the Lord on Monday, September 6th, 2021 at the age of 84. She was born on July 4th, 1937 in Woodsboro, Texas to Eusebio and Carolina Gonzales. She was a devout Catholic and had an amazing relationship with God. She formerly served as a member of the “Legion of Mary”. She enjoyed spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be dearly missed. Ninfa is survived by her husband of 62 years, Angel Sr. Sons; Angel Jr., Adolph (Nelda), Michael, and Christopher (Rose); daughters, Carolyn (Artie) and Iris, 9 grandchildren and 9 great children. She is preceded in death by her parents, Eusebio and Carolina; brothers, Jose Canchola and Candelario Canchola; sister, Janie Cantu. Pallbearers will be Derek Hernandez, Kyle Hernandez, Luke Hernandez, Matthew Hernandez, Aaron Lopez and Brett Ran. Visitation will start at 8:30 A.M on Saturday, September 11th, 2021 with Rosary to begin at 10:00 A.M and Mass immediately following at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Woodsboro, Tx. Burial at St. Bernard in Woodsboro Texas. Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 402 South Alamo Street; Refugio, Texas 78377 (361)526-4334
