Ninnie Elizabeth “Liz” Schoppe
VICTORIA — Ninnie Elizabeth Tucker Schoppe, 65, of Victoria, passed away on Saturday, October 16, 2021 in Houston. She was born in Victoria, Texas to the late Jimmy O. and Edith Woods Tucker on March 18, 1956.
In addition to her parents, Liz is preceded in death by sister; Nina Ainsworth, brothers; Jim “Tuck” Tucker and Raymond Tucker, brother-in-law, Ira Watts, and sister-in-law Terry Tucker.
She is survived by her husband; Michael Schoppe, daughter; Amber (Thomas) Diehl, Sons; Calvin (Stephanie) Schoppe, and Christopher Schoppe, sister; Mary Virginia “Jenny” Watts, brother; Frank (Barbara) Tucker, sister-in-law; Cindy Tucker, and six grandchildren, Chace Schoppe, Devon Schoppe, Ethan Diehl, Caleb Schoppe, Gavin Diehl, and Sadie Schoppe, all of whom will cherish her memory.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 23, 2021 from 1-2 pm, followed by Funeral Service at 2 pm, all at Rosewood Funeral Chapel. Interment following at 3:30 pm, at Pilot Grove Cemetery in Yoakum. Officiating will be family friend, Joe Sanchez.
Honoring her by serving as pallbearers will be Devon Schoppe, Chace Schoppe, Gavin Diehl, Caleb Schoppe, Ethan Diehl and Thomas Diehl.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to M. D. Anderson Cancer Center, 1515 Holcombe Blvd., Houston, Texas 77030.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
