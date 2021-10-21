Ninnie Elizabeth “Liz” Schoppe
VICTORIA — Ninnie Elizabeth Tucker Schoppe, 65, of Victoria, passed away on Saturday, October 16, 2021 in Houston. She was born in Victoria, Texas to the late Jimmy O. and Edith Woods Tucker on March 18, 1956.
In addition to her parents, Liz is preceded in death by sister; Nina Ainsworth, brothers; Jim “Tuck” Tucker and Raymond Tucker, brother-in-law, Ira Watts, and sister-in-law Terry Tucker.
She is survived by her husband; Michael Schoppe, daughter; Amber (Thomas) Diehl, Sons; Calvin (Stephanie) Schoppe, and Christopher Schoppe, sister; Mary Virginia “Jenny” Watts, brother; Frank (Barbara) Tucker, sister-in-law; Cindy Tucker, and six grandchildren, Chace Schoppe, Devon Schoppe, Ethan Diehl, Caleb Schoppe, Gavin Diehl, and Sadie Schoppe, all of whom will cherish her memory.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 23, 2021 from 1-2 pm, followed by Funeral Service at 2 pm, all at Rosewood Funeral Chapel. Interment following at 3:30 pm, at Pilot Grove Cemetery in Yoakum. Officiating will be family friend, Joe Sanchez.
Honoring her by serving as pallbearers will be Devon Schoppe, Chace Schoppe, Gavin Diehl, Caleb Schoppe, Ethan Diehl and Thomas Diehl.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to M. D. Anderson Cancer Center, 1515 Holcombe Blvd., Houston, Texas 77030.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.

Recommended For You


Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.