Noble Milton Malik
VICTORIA — Noble Milton Malik Sr. of Victoria, Texas went to be with the Lord on February 14, 2023, at the age of 92. He was born on March 31, 1930, to Joseph F. Malik Sr. and Antonie Baron Malik in Placedo, Texas. He passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family.
Noble is survived by the love of his life of 69 years, Virginia L. Malik. Together they had three children, Dr. Noble M. Malik Jr. (Dr. Martha Malik), Deborrah E. Gordon (Matt Gordon), and Sherri L. Hathaway (Bruce Hathaway). He is forever cherished and remembered by his eleven grandchildren, Courtney R. Finn (Cassidy), Garhett M. Gordon (Andrea), Greg W. Gordon, Aubrey C. Malik (Amanda), Noble M. Malik III, J. Kolle Stefka, J. Connor Stefka (Brooke); sixteen great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. Noble was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Antoine along with his brother Joseph F. Malik Jr., brother Edward J. Malik, sister Emily Gush, and brother Oscar J. Malik.
After graduating from Bloomington High School, Noble joined the U.S. Navy and served four years before returning to Placedo after his discharge where he met Virginia. They were married on April 4, 1953, and moved to Austin where Noble attended The University of Texas, graduating in 1955 with a B.B.A. in Banking, Finance, and Accounting.
After graduation, Noble and Virginia moved to Victoria and he went to work for the accounting firm of Roloff, Hnatek and Co. for three years before accepting employment with O’Connor-Braman Investments as a Certified Public Accountant. Noble worked for Dennis and Tom O’Connor for 39 years until his retirement.
While he enjoyed being a CPA and all the extra duties it entailed, he had a love for all animals and was a farmer/rancher at heart. He loved being at the homestead in Placedo where he daily checked on his cows, tended to the pecan orchard, and kept the pasture shredded.
Noble lived a happy and fulfilling life - a life of integrity, dignity, generosity, and love for his family. He and Virginia were long-time active founding members of Grace Community Bible Church. His service to the community included but was not limited to founding Twin Pines Nursing home as a non-profit facility, as well as serving as a board member and president of Citizens Medical Center, trustee and president of Victoria Independent School District, a 50-year member of the Victoria Boulevard Lions Club, board chairman of Crossroads Foundation, board member of Houston Savings and Loan, president of Six Flags Humane Society, board member of Golden Crescent Council of Girl Scouts, board member of Hope Chest Center for the Handicapped, and president of Victoria Chapter of CPAs.
The family is very appreciative of the wonderful caregivers that helped take care of Noble. Their love, kindness, and compassion are deeply appreciated.
Visitation will be held at Grace Community Bible Church at 10:00 a.m. on February 20, 2023, followed by the service at 11:00 a.m. The internment will take place at Memory Gardens immediately following the service. Pallbearers are Cassidy K. Finn, Garhett M. Gordon, Greg W. Gordon, Aubrey C. Malik, Noble M. Malik III, J. Connor Stefka, J. Kolle Stefka.
In lieu of flowers, the family would welcome donations to Grace Community Bible Church or Alzheimer’s Association.
Share memories and condolences with the family at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com
