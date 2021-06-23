Noe B. Bazan
VICTORIA — Noe Bernardo Bazan went to be with the Lord April 19, 2020 at the age of 63. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
