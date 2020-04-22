NOE BERNARDO BAZAN VICTORIA - Noe Bernardo Bazan went to be with the Lord April 19, 2020 at the age of 63. He was born August 31, 1956 in Corpus Christi, Texas to Ernesto C. and Hortencia Bazan. He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Mary Jane McDonald; daughter Erika Rodriguez; grandchildren Avery Rodriguez, Benjamin Rodriguez and Dylan Rodriguez; brother John E. Bazan; sisters Sandra P. Bazan-Olson, Esmeralda P. Lambright and Leticia G. (Ramiro) Lucio and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.

