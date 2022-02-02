Noemi Sylvia Rodriguez
CUERO — Noemi Sylvia Rodriguez, 65, of Cuero passed away Friday, January 28, 2022. She was born June 17, 1956 in Cuero to Simon and Soledad Aguilar Trevino. She married Rudolph Rodriguez on January 30, 1982 in Cuero. She enjoyed playing Bingo, doing puzzles and watching TV, but her favorite thing to do was listen to music. She was a loving wife and mother. She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Rudolph Rodriguez, daughter, Nina (Andre) Harper and son, Mario T. Rodriguez. She was preceded in death by her parents. Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 2, 2022, 9:30 AM at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with a rosary to be recited at 10:00 AM. Funeral Mass will begin at 10:30 AM with Father Jacob Mendoza officiating. Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery. Pallbearers include Jerry DeLaRosa, Jesse Rodriguez, Pete Rodriguez Jr., David Galindo, Exavier Durham and Alex Reyes. The honorary pallbearer is Julia Rios. Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
