NOLAN A. WENDEL CUERO - Nolan A. Wendel, 90, passed away on April 15, 2020. He was born on September 7, 1929 to the late Rudy and Leona Diebel Wendel in Meyersville. He loved the Lord and will finally be reunited with his Mom, Dad, beautiful sister, Evelyn, as well as cherished relatives and friends. Nolan began working at Fergusons in Cuero at an early age and was then hired by Texas Eastern Transmission in Cuero. With each promotion the family was transferred to a new location: first Taft, then Bay City, Plaquemine, La. and finally back to Cuero where he retired. Over the years he met many wonderful people and life-long friends. Nolan was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church and was involved in the Volunteer Fire Dept., Lions Club, Hochheim Prairie, and TPA for many years. In later years if he wasn't at home, you could always find him at Dairy Queen visiting with friends. Nolan never met a stranger as he loved talking with people and telling jokes. He also loved listening to old country music, especially Ray Price and working in his shop. Nolan leaves his loving wife of 70 years, Audrey Jean; his daughters, Carolyn Wendel West (Rick), Deneane Wendel Lovett (Barry); his son, Randale Wendel (Kim); seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren to cherish his memory. Nolan will be missed and live in our hearts forever. Due to the pandemic, the family will have a private service. Our sincere and heartfelt thanks to the AlzCare ladies for their many acts of caring and kindness. We also appreciate the visits from the kind people of Hospice of South Texas. You may send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.

