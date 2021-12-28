Nona Jane Keyes
Nona Jane Keyes, 63, passed away December 23, 2021. She was born on December 8,1958 in Woodsboro, Texas. Nona worked at Chevrolet dealership in Refugio for over 40 years and was married to David M. Keyes for 43 years and 3 weeks. She was a blessed mother and grandmother to her daughter Katelyn (Aaron) Janine Wienken and grandchildren Jackson and Riley Wienken. Visitation will be Wednesday, December 29, 2021, Moore Funeral Home Chapel from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm. Services will be Thursday, December 30, 2021, Faith United Methodist Church of Woodsboro at 10:00 am. Burial to follow at LaRosa Cemetery. Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 402 South Alamo Street, Refugio, Texas 78377 (361)526-4334
