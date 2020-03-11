,
Buy Now

NORA ANNA GIPSON VICTORIA - Our Loving Mother, Nora Anna Gipson, born October 1, 1925, gained her Heavenly Wings on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. She leaves to cherish her precious memories 6 children: Gloria West and Jesse Terrell (both of Baytown, Tx), Brenda Stephenson, Reva Edwards, Cynthia Harris (all of Victoria, Tx), and Michael Barefield, Jr. (of Corpus Christi); 1 loving sister: Mrs. Leona Stovall. 15 Grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and 9 great-great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by a daughter and son, Ruby Porter and Clifford Terrell; grandson Eric Cook, Jr.; 3 sisters; JoAnna Brown, Ednah Gipson, Antonia Smith; and 3 brothers: James, Edward, and Clifford Gipson. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., Mt. Nebo Baptist Church. 704 E. Park St., in Victoria, Tx.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.