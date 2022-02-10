Nora Robles Carroll
REFUGIO — Nora Robles Carroll, 80, of Refugio, passed away on Sunday, February 6, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was born November 11th, 1941, in Bloomington Texas to Martin Robles Sr and Lena Resendez Robles. She went to Bloomington high school and attended Victoria Beauty College. She was owner of Nora’s Beauty Shop for 25 years. She was retired and loved to travel, dancing, and spending time with family and friends. Proceeded in death by, her husband, William Everett Carroll, former husband Gabriel Rodriguez Jr, stepson Wayne Carroll, brother Martin (PeeWee) Robles Jr, and nephew Randy Robles. She is survived by her brother Sammy (Michelle) Robles, sister-in-law Frances Robles, two sons, Gabriel Rodriguez, Anthony Jude (Patsy) Rodriguez, four daughters, Melinda (Ed) Reilly, Rachel (Molo) Mascorro, Rhonda Rodriguez Odom, and Rene (Frank) Scanio, 14 grandchildren and many great grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will begin with visitation and rosary at Moore Funeral Home in Refugio on Saturday, February 12th, at 10 am. Followed by a funeral mass at Our Lady of Refuge Church and burial at Oakwood Cemetery. Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Fabian Rodriguez, John Rodriguez, Matthew Mascorro, Blake Odom, Paco Scanio, Ian Scanio and Paolo Scanio. Honorary pallbearers are Romulo Mascorro, Frank Scanio, Ed Reilly, Patsy Rodriguez. If you will be joining us in the celebration, please feel free to follow Covid guidelines. Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, 402 South Alamo, Refugio, Texas (361) 526-4334.
