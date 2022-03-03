Norbert Frank Vogel
YORKTOWN — Norbert Frank Vogel, 92, of Yorktown peacefully passed away Tuesday, March 1, 2022, surrounded by his wife of 66 years, Cleda Louise Vogel, and his two children. Norbert was born December 10, 1929 in Honey Creek to the late Peter Vogel and Cleora Moos Vogel.
Norbert proudly served in the U. S. Army during the Korean War, most notably in the 101st Airborne (he was a ‘Screaming Eagle’). He was a lifelong member of the VFW in Yorktown. Norbert was a gifted mechanic that could repair everything from washing machines to cars. Norbert touched many lives and is remembered by everyone as a kind and giving man. We are all incredibly blessed to have known and loved him.
Norbert worked at Dover Elevators for a time but his primary career was with Pearl Brewery Co, working there for 39 years. After retirement, Norbert worked at Cuero Middle School and he and his wife ‘gate guarded’ in the South Texas oil fields.
Norbert is survived by his loving wife, Cleda Louise Vogel; son, Douglas Vogel and his wife, Bridget Vogel, of Yorktown; and daughter, Tami McCall, and her husband, Robert McCall, of Boerne. He is also survived by his brothers, Norwin Vogel and wife, Elerine, of New Berlin, Herman Vogel and wife, Nita, of Seguin; sisters, Marilyn Katcsmorak (wife of the late Freddie Katcsmorak) of Pleasanton and Vivian Wyatt (wife of the late Jerry Wyatt) of Seguin; and sister-in-law, Mackie Vogel (wife of Norbert’s late brother, Roman Vogel) of Yorktown. Nobert is also survived by brothers-in-law, Mark Stehle and wife, Zanna, of San Antonio, and sisters-in-law, Jewel Uhl of Deer Park and Karen Rogers and husband, Warren, of Yorktown. He is lovingly survived by 6 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Norbert was preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Cleora Vogel; brother, Roman Vogel; his brothers-in-law, Freddie Katcsmorak, Jerry Wyatt, Billie Uhl, Cleveland Stehle, and Laverne Meyer; and sister-in-law, Cathy Meyer.
Visitation will be held Friday, March 4, 2022 from 5 to 7 pm at Freund Funeral Home in Cuero. A funeral service will be Saturday, March 5, 2022, 10 am, at St. Michaels Catholic Church with Father Jacob Mendoza officiating. Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery.
You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com.
Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- It's still about the messaging (7)
- My analysis of the SOTU and primary (5)
- From Parks to Main Street: New economic director has history with Victoria (4)
- F. WILLIAM "BILL" REICHERT (3)
- Thumbs-up, thumbs-down; it's your choice (2)
- Sexton defeats Ives in Victoria County commissioner race (2)
- Crossroads COVID-19 cases by county — Feb. 25 (1)
- Juanita G Madrigal (1)
- Herbert O. Mueller (1)
- Are you pleased with the recent growth in Victoria’s downtown? (1)
- American Rescue funds could 'disappear' if we're not careful (1)
- Victoria County Jail receives demerits during January inspection (1)
- Letter: Oh, what a tangled web we weave (1)
- Roger Mejia (1)
- Victoria's Special Livestock Show presents life test for competitor (1)
- Victoria Girl Scout known for dog park project dies (2)
- Easley outpaces Schustereit in Victoria County clerk race (1)
- How badly will Dan Patrick’s ‘help’ hurt GOP mail-in voters? (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.