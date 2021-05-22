Norbert Popp
GANADO — Norbert Bernard Popp, 86, of Ganado, passed away May 18, 2021. He was born on November 11, 1934 in Hillje to the late Frank and Martha Moeller Popp. Norbert was a parishioner of Assumption Catholic Church in Ganado, and a member of the American Legion and the Knights of Columbus. He served in the U.S. Air Force for four years. He worked as a machinist at Alcoa for 36 years and was also a farmer and an entrepreneur, operating his own grain business and advocating for farmers across the county.
Norbert loved the Lord and his family. He was a hard worker and loved nothing more than to travel with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Leona Zacek Popp; daughter, Rebecca Adam and husband Don; sons, Perry Popp and wife Lisa, Brian Popp and wife Lori, and Randal Popp and wife Terri; grandchildren, Katelyn Bland and husband Arturo, Haley Adam and fiancé John Nelson, Garrett Adam, Tori Cuevas and husband Antonio, Ryan Popp and wife Marianna, Kristin Popp, Braden Popp and fiancé Micaela DeCaprio, Connor Popp, Clayton Popp and Audree Popp; great-grandchildren, Lucas Cuevas, Liliana Cuevas and Gabriel Popp; and sisters, Anna Knebel and Betty Courville.
Visitation begins 9 a.m. Monday, May 24 at Assumption Catholic Church in Ganado with a Rosary recited at 9:30 a.m. Funeral Mass follows at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Greg Korenek officiating. Burial will follow at Assumption Catholic Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Ryan Popp, Braden Popp, Garrett Adam, Clayton Popp, Connor Popp, Antonio Cuevas, Arturo Bland, and John Nelson.
Memorial donations in memory of Norbert may be made to Assumption Catholic Church.
