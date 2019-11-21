NOREEN MCINTYRE BASHAW VICTORIA - Noreen Helen McIntyre Bashaw, 85, former resident of Killeen, Texas passed away November 18, 2019 at her home in Victoria. Noreen was born February 25, 1934 in Barre, Vermont to the late John and Catherine McLeod McIntyre. Noreen was the 1954 Salutatorian of Williamsburg High School. She then became a registered nurse. Her 4 decade career concluded after 20 years at Metroplex Hospital in Killeen. Noreen was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. Her love was felt by everyone she knew. Noreen is survived by her children, Barbara Orantes (William) of Victoria, Brenda Bashaw of Victoria, Brodie Bashaw of Waco, Harry Bashaw (JoAnn) of Victoria, Barry Bashaw (Dawn) of Ohio; sister, Joan Gilmore of Allen, TX and her grandchildren, Kirin Bashaw, Isabel Orantes, Saleena Orantes, Ross Plasczyk, Brodie Marie Bashaw, Katherine Bashaw, Robert Bashaw, Christopher Bashaw and Matthew Bashaw. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Winston F. Bashaw; sisters, Polly Annis, Patricia Nadeau and brother, Michael McIntyre. Visitation is Friday, November 22, 2019 from 5-7 PM at Rosewood Funeral Chapel with a rosary to be recited at 7 PM. Funeral mass will be Tuesday, November 26 at 1 PM at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Killeen, TX with burial to follow at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen. Pallbearers are Donnie Mathes, Chad Meadows, Michael John Meadows, William Orantes, Ross Plascyzk and Wade Walker. Honorary Pallbearers are Robert, Christopher and Matthew Bashaw, Clem and Tom Nadeau. Also, a special recognition and thanks to Noreen's guardian angel, Suzie Saenz. You always went above and beyond to love and care for our sweet mother up until the day she passed away. You are an extension of our family. Memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association or Hospice of South Texas. Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com
