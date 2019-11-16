NORMA KAY COOPER YOAKUM - Norma Kay Cooper, 79, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on November 14, 2019. She was born on April 3, 1940, to Doug and Gladys O'Neill in Yoakum. Kay loved growing up in the country, attending her small country church, and going to school. She graduated from Yoakum High School and was voted 'Most Beautiful' of her Senior class in 1958. Kay and her late husband of 44 years, Cleo Cooper, enjoyed owning Cooper Chevrolet, buying and selling houses, and checking on their cows each evening. She loved to cook, read, quilt, go fishing, and entertain her family. Kay learned at an early age that caring for her parents and making them top priority would later be cherished and reciprocated by her own children. As a mother, she loved her children with all her heart. She was all in-always there for each of us, no matter the need. We have all been so blessed to call her 'Mom'. Kay enjoyed being a mother and cherished her grandchildren who called her 'Nina'. Kay is survived by her daughters; Lezlie Cooper Price of Victoria, Kim Roesch (Tom) Powell of Giddings, Jimi Carol (Tony) Rohan of Yoakum, Jessica (Micah) Helweg of Yoakum; sons, Lonnie (Polly) Cooper of Austin and Justin (Alexis) Cooper of Cuero; grandchildren, Zane Roesch, Victoria (Chris) Haltom, Deidra (Brian) Froebel, Rachel Rohan, Kate (Jared) Jaroszewski, Drew and Derrick Price, Leah (Emmett) Jimenez, Cash, Jaydie, Hope and Grace Cooper, Hunter (Mary Grace) Cooper, Carley Cooper, Luke and Keaton Helweg; great-grandchildren Bowen, Asher, and Quinn Froebel, Evan and Emma Jimenez, Finn and Hank Jaroszewski, and Max Haltom; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Cleo Cooper; parents; brother, Gary O'Neill, and beloved son-in-law, Max Roesch. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Austin Street Baptist Church, American Cancer Society, or Donor's choice. Visitation will be Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Austin Street Baptist Church, 1308 East Gonzales Street, Yoakum Texas from 1:30-2:30 pm. The funeral service will be immediately following the visitation time with Pastor Hollas Hoffman and Brother Dale Turner officiating. Burial will be at County Line Cemetery. Reception following the burial service at the Austin Street Baptist Church fellowship hall. Pallbearers include her six grandsons: Drew Price, Derrick Price, Hunter Cooper, Zane Roesch, Cash Cooper, and Luke Helweg. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: You should check your own own rear view mirror (6)
- Letter: You won't miss freedom until you lose it (4)
- Letter: Making sense of the ridiculous (3)
- From the Advocate Editorial Board: Let's keep weapons out of classrooms (3)
- Letter: We must move beyond these fruitless times (3)
- Zeller says he lacks control over report reviewing Harvey spending (2)
- Syndicated column: Biden will win Democratic nomination - if only by default (2)
- Vietnamese family that fled Seadrift returns to South Texas to build home (2)
- Victoria's EMS system increases fees, begins charity care program (1)
- County officials plan ‘stringent’ game room ordinance (1)
Upcoming Events
-
Nov 16
-
Nov 16
-
Nov 16
-
Nov 16
Online Poll
What is your favorite genre of book?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.