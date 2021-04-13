PRINGFIELD, MO — Norma Fay Wilson Akins, 80, of Springfield, Missouri, entered eternity on Friday, April 2, 2021, after a short illness. Norma was born May 25, 1940, to Lawrence and Lessie (Samford) Wilson near Emory, TX. The family moved three times in three years, ending up in Victoria, where she lived until her marriage. She graduated from Victoria High School in 1958 and from Lillie Jolly Baptist Memorial Nursing School in Houston in 1961. She met the love of her life, John Akins, when the gospel quartet, with which he was traveling as pianist, had a service at First Assembly of God. They were married in the same church two years later, on June 1, 1962. Soon after their marriage they moved to San Antonio for John to enter the US Air Force, and she joined her husband at two duty stations, in Maine, and in El Paso, Texas, where both of their children were born. Following his discharge from the Air Force, the family lived in locations where John served on university faculties in Texas, Maine, and Missouri. Norma served as a hospital nurse at most locations where they resided, beginning her career for a year before marriage at DeTar Hospital. Later after retirement she served as a nanny for several years. Norma thoroughly enjoyed her life of nursing, primarily working evenings to coordinate with John’s teaching schedule. Steadfastly loyal to her husband and tirelessly supportive of her children, their extensive involvement in musical and other school activities brought her great joy. She loved her God deeply and was dedicated in church involvement and other ministry outreaches, and she had a great love of sewing, cooking and travel (she visited 48 of the 50 states and a number of foreign countries). Her grandsons brought her great pride, and she adored her new baby granddaughter. Norma was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Lessie Wilson, and two siblings, brother LaVon Wilson and sister Barbara Hauge. She is survived by her husband of nearly 59 years, John, daughter Dawn Akins Payne of Lee’s Summit, MO, son Christopher and wife Parvina of Springfield, MO; younger brother Robert Wilson of Burns Lake, BC, Canada; and grandchildren Ethan, Colin and Aniela. Services were held on April 10, 2021, at Central Assembly of God, Springfield, MO.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- DeWitt County emergency management coordinator fired
- Bloomington school district moves to remote learning
- Longtime clerk helps public find gems hidden in the archives
- Proposed airport in Cuero gets go-ahead for surveying
- Child in critical condition after crash, driver had DWIs
- Victoria man killed in two-vehicle highway crash
- District holds bond information session
- John Jefferson: Hunting regulation changes
- 46 new COVID-19 cases reported in 9-county region
- Blotter: Wallet, money reported taken in robbery
Commented
- It's voter suppression, not voter fraud (19)
- Bye Aprill Brandon (5)
- A tawdry attack on voting rights, Senate Bill 7 should be rejected by the House (4)
- Victoria school board district 4 candidates debate ahead of May (3)
- Victoria County Elections Board address concerns, clarifies rules for poll watchers ahead of May's elections (3)
- Activist Diane Wilson begins hunger strike to stop dredging project, oil exportation (2)
- City Corner: Victoria County vaccine hub provides prompt, efficient vaccinations (2)
- Letter: Statements made during Victoria school board candidate debate were not true (2)
- Blotter: Wallet, money reported taken in robbery (1)
- What you need to know about the May 1 elections (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.