NORMA GUERRA VICTORIA - Loving wife and mother, Norma A. Guerra began her journey to the Kingdom not of this world on October 29th, 2019. She was born in Bloomington, Texas, on July 10, 1956. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alfredo Molina and Dolores Estrada Molina. Through her working career, one of her jobs was helping Wal-Mart start up when they expanded into Texas. She advanced into a managerial role and it was during her corporate meetings in Bentonville, Arkansas, she had the privilege of meeting and talking to Sam Walton, the founder of Wal-Mart. Years later at Texas Orthotics and Prosthetics, she had the monumental task of working with many of the women of our Crossroads area who were experiencing various stages of breast cancer. As a compassionate servant to these patients, she met many wonderful women of all ages and backgrounds. Ironically, many years later, it would be this disease that would take her away from us. Momo, as she was called by her loved ones, was a woman of exceptional character, a true believer of her faith, a very giving person, strong willed, compassionate, elegant and unwavering in her mission to make ALL THINGS RIGHT which required a heart so immense that her spirit of this world could barely contain. Exceptional and talented homemaker, she would make delicious meals from scratch and many times on a short notice. This lady was well known for administering her prescription of care through her cakes, pies and sweets to anyone who was in need of receiving something good in their daily lives for whatever ailed them. A consummate shopper and notorious bargain hunter, she was a regular at many of the local retail stores. She loved the outdoors and she shaped her backyard in her image, tropical and beautiful. For those that never met her, all her family and close friends will tell you the same thingshe was one of the great ones. Her prognosis in the fall of 2016, death was imminent. By the grace of GOD and circumstance, our paths crossed with Dr. Anneliese Gonzalez and Dr. Angel Blanco from the Hermann Memorial Medical Center. Through prayer and medicine, Norma's final years were a blessing and a miracle. We received comfort and prayer from the Healing Masses of Our Lady of Lourdes Church. Knowing the finality of her condition, she began her adventures. New York, Times Square, meeting with the cast of Good Morning America-her favorite show, trips to the Yucatan, Palm Springs and many flights to San Diego, concerts in Houston, the GOGOs, Rod Stewart her favorite and her childhood idol-Cher in Las Vegas. She finished her life the way she wanted it and she did it. Many who knew her will be surprised to know of her passing. She chose not to share the seriousness of her illness for she never showed it. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Hector Guerra, children, Hector Jr. Guerra (Lynn), Erika Vermillion, all of Victoria, Texas and Efrain Guerra Selby (Kevin) of San Diego, California. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Josh, Makenzie and Chloe Guerra and Avery and Jackson Vermillion and step-father, Gary Moore all of Victoria. Her happiness was her husband, her children and grandchildren and doing for others. She will be greatly missed. To the Citizens ICU staff who were with us from October 24th through the 29th, Dr. Daniel Cano and Dr. Samuel Copeland, Father Jacob Koether and Rosewood Funeral Home, thank you for your compassion and sympathy. A rosary was given at her home for her immediate family and a private funeral mass in her honor was held at Our Lady of Sorrows Chapel. "What is this death but a negligible accident? Why should I be out of mind because I am out of sight? I am but waiting for you, somewhere very near. One brief moment and all will be as it was before."
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Victoria commissioners reject calls for forensic audit of Harvey spending (8)
- Crossroads residents chime in on impeachment trial (7)
- County judge calls coverage of Harvey audit ‘fake news’ (7)
- Bond proposal could shelve attendance zone changes, superintendent says (7)
- County judge to define scope for post-Harvey audit (6)
- Guest column: Second Amendment Sanctuary silliness invites federal reprisals, increased federal enforcement (5)
- Letter: Reader expresses views on socialism and its effects (4)
- VIctoria lawsuit adds to growing statewide concerns about Harvey recovery money (2)
- Mission Valley mom infuriated by sheriff's office handling of goat crash investigation (2)
- Some area ranchers have a beef with new North American trade agreement (2)
Upcoming Events
-
Feb 14
-
Feb 14
-
Feb 14
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.