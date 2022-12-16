Norma Jean Rollinson
INEZ — Norma Jean Rollinson, 86, of Inez, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, December 14, 2022. She was born October 4, 1936, in Salem, Illinois to the late Dale and Frances (McHaney) Morris.
Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 PM, Friday, December 16, 2022, at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy, Victoria, Texas 77904. Services will be 3:00 PM, Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Grace Funeral Home.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Dean Rollinson; four brothers, Dale, Jerry, Robert and Richard Morris; a sister, Shirley Soper; and her son-in-law, Mike Ferrari.
Norma is survived by two sons, Rodney Rollinson and James (Roxane) Rollinson; three daughters, Vicki Ferrari, Susan (Billy) Loring, and Gay Ann (Eddie) Evans; a sister, Mary (John) Smith; seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She met and married Charles Dean Rollinson on June 1, 1954, in Salem, Illinois and they enjoyed 44 years together. She was a member of the Coleto Baptist Church. She loved to play the piano and enjoyed all of the traditional Christian hymns. She enjoyed taking care of kids and worked at the First Baptist Church Daycare for many years. Her favorite thing was spending time with her family, that she loved so much, especially her grandchildren.
If desired, memorials may be made to Coleto Baptist Church, 102 Oak Colony Rd., Victoria, Texas 77905.
